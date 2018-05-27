STANDING ROCK SIOUX RESERVATION, N.D. (AP) — American Indians' strong support for Heidi Heitkamp was a big factor in helping her win a Senate seat in 2012. But six years later, her re-election bid is complicated by fallout from the Dakota Access pipeline issue.

Some Indians are disappointed that Heitkamp didn't join them in opposing the pipeline, which drew thousands of protesters to North Dakota in 2016 and 2017.

Marlo Hunte-Beaubrun, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux, campaigned for Heitkamp during her 2012 run. But Hunte-Beaubrun says she's staying on the sidelines as Heitkamp seeks a second term in a race against the state's lone member of the House, Republican Kevin Cramer.

Heitkamp says no one's been a bigger champion for American Indians than she has.