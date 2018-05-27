The 19-year-old woman from Guatemala was shot dead by the US Border Patrol agent in Texas border town Rio Bravo.

The family of a Guatemalan migrant fatally shot by a US Border Patrol agent in Texas this week is demanding justice for the 19-year-old woman.

A US Border Patrol agent was trying to detain some people whom he suspected had entered the country illegally when they attacked him and he shot and killed one of them, Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez.

Border Patrol says the unidentified agent was investigating a report of illegal activity Wednesday in Rio Bravo, just south of Laredo, when he came across the group.

The agency said the agent was trying to take them into custody when some attacked him "using blunt objects", however they later changed the statement to say the group "rushed" the agent.