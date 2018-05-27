Shocking video shows drunk passenger repeatedly punching a fellow flier in the middle of a flight after an attendant refused to give him more beer when he asked 'are you my bartender?'

A drunk passenger was escorted off a flight from St. Croix, to Miami on Wednesday, after getting into a fight with another passenger on board the aircraft, said the Daily Mail.

Shocking footage taken by a fellow passenger Bill Bolduc shows Jason Felix repeatedly punching another man who asked him to calm down after a flight attendant refused to give him beer.

He stood in the aisle banging on overhead bins and ranting at other travelers when he demanded another drink.

Another passenger on board American Airlines flight 1293, captured the incident on camera and shared the videos to YouTube.

Felix can be seen facing off with a flight attendant. Photo / YouTube, Bill Bolduc

In the clip, Felix, who is dressed in a mostly black tee shirt with the word 'unity' written across the front, a black hat and a white du-rag, can be seen facing off with a flight attendant.

The flight attendant tells the man, "Please sit down. I'm not bringing you any more beers. We'll be there in an hour."

Felix is standing in the aisle at this point.

Another clip shows the flight attendant and the man, face to face in the aisle again.

"No more beers," he tells the passenger.

"You my bartender?" Felix asks.

"Yes, I'm your bartender," he says.

A man in a blue plaid shirt can be seen standing behind Felix, appearing to wait for the opportunity to pass him.

The man in the black tee shirt then leans in and claps his hands at the flight attendant, who turns his body away from the passenger while saying, "That's it, I'm done."

When we see more footage, we now see the man in plaid punching Felix.

A woman in a grey top can then be seen trying to pull the man in plaid back, while a third man in a white shirt is visible behind the man who was demanding alcohol, holding his arms behind his back.

The flight attendant comes back into view and calmly approaches the fray, prying the men apart and eventually telling the man in plaid, "go up there," and gesturing up the aisle.

After the fight breaks up, the captain comes over the speaker and says, "The seat belt light is on. Please return immediately to your seats."

The camera then returned again to show four Miami-Dade County police officers boarding the plane and escorting Felix off the aircraft.

Felix allegedly grew angry after being denied alcohol by the flight attendant and grew violent. Photo / YouTube Bill Bolduc

"We just wanna talk to you outside before we disembark the whole aircraft," one officer says to Felix.

At first, Felix tries to get the officer to go in front of him, but eventually agrees to deplane.

He was then escorted off the flight, with two officers in front of him and two behind him.

Bolduc said the entire situation lasted for more than an hour, and several passengers were forced to try to calm Felix throughout the scenario.

He praised the way American Airlines employees on the flight handled the disruptive, violent man.

"The flight attendants were very professional and handled a bad situation the best they could.

Four Miami-Dade County police officers boarded the plane in Flroida to escort Felix off. Photo / YouTube, Bolduc

"It could have quickly escalated even further if the [flight attendants] didn't maintain their composure," Bolduc wrote in a comment on his YouTube page.

"At one point, there was discussion of diverting the aircraft and landing before Miami but we made it there without additional people being hurt."