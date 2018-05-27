A Sydney music teacher accused of indecently assaulting a six-year-old student has been refused bail after handing himself to police on Friday, a court has heard.

A MAN who was who taught music to children at a Sydney daycare centre has been charged with 20 counts of indecently assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Oscar Ahn, 21, from Sydney's northwest, appeared in court on Saturday where he was refused bail. The magistrate heard evidence that the man allegedly rubbed his groin on the victim's leg and back over his time teaching at the centre. The behaviour allegedly happened weekly over a period of months.

Once considered a talented violinist, he was employed by the daycare centre on the proviso that he would teach students how to play the instrument.

According to court documents, reported Nine, the girl's parents were only made aware of the situation after an incident at a Costco store.

The family bumped into Ahn while shopping and this allegedly caused the young child distress. When the parents instructed her to say hello to Ahn, the girl told them what had allegedly happened to her for over 10 months.

Court documents also claim that Ahn allegedly sent a text message to the girl's father after the run-in at Costco, saying, "I didn't think about how a child would feel, how scared they would have been and must have been so frightened to come to the lesson".

Another text allegedly read: "I really feel that my actions were very wrong and I regret it so much."

Ahn handed himself in to police on Friday evening.

He was denied bail and will next appear in court on June 7.