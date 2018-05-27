SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on diplomatic efforts involving the Koreas (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says negotiations over a potential summit with the leader of North Korea are "going along very well."

Trump told reporters Saturday that: "We're doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea," adding that "there are meetings going on as we speak."

Trump said they are still considering June 12 in Singapore for the summit with Kim Jong Un. He said there is a "lot of good will" and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula would be "a great thing."

Trump also said that talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have "gone very well."

___

10:20 a.m.

South Korea's president says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains committed to holding a summit with President Donald Trump and to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Kim at the border on Saturday for the second time in a month to discuss how to keep Kim's summit with Trump on a track. The Kim-Moon meeting followed a whirlwind 24 hours that saw Trump cancel the highly anticipated June 12 meeting before saying it's potentially back on.

Moon told reporters Sunday that Kim reaffirmed his denuclearization commitment and told Moon he's willing to cooperate to end confrontation for the sake of the successful North Korea-U.S. summit.

Moon says his meeting with Kim was arranged at Kim's request.