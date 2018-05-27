A 95-year-old man believed to be battling dementia has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his carer.

Two ambulance crews were scrambled to his first-floor flat in Holloway, north London at around 4am on Thursday after neighbours heard a scream.

The 61-year-old female care worker was rushed to hospital with head injuries but died today at 10.57am.

The arrest makes the suspect one of the oldest people ever arrested for murder in the UK.

Detectives believe she was injured in the flat, where she was working as a carer. She is understood to have been an employee of a care agency commissioned by Islington Council.

The man, who neighbours say is frail and uses a walking stick, was taken to hospital as a precaution after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police said he was granted bail but will remain in hospital until he is moved to somewhere 'his complex health and care needs can be managed'.

A neighbour who has been living in the 95-year-old's block of flats in Holloway for 10 years said he was rarely seen outside his home since he and his wife fell ill.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said another neighbour told her of hearing a scream in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She said the elderly man would normally have a carer looking after him and he was occasionally visited by family members.

'It's a surprise. They are a very good family,' she said.

'I don't know what's happened. I was coming home from work and saw police upstairs.

'Another neighbour heard a scream at about 4am, but I didn't.'

Councillor Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, said: 'We are devastated to hear of the death of a carer in Islington.

'Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this desperately sad time.'

The woman worked for London Care's Holloway branch in Seven Sisters Road, Islington.

The firm has confirmed it has launched its own investigation but would not comment further.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: 'A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from head injuries following an incident in Islington.

'Police were called at approximately 7.10am on Thursday, May 24 to a north London hospital where a 61-year-old woman was admitted suffering from head injuries.

'She died in hospital at 10.57am on Friday, May 25. Her next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

'At this early stage it is believed that her injuries were sustained at a residential address in Islington where she was working as a carer.

A 95-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

'He has been taken to hospital as a precaution due to a pre-existing condition where he will remain pending transfer to a location where his complex health and care needs can be managed. Police have bailed him while inquiries continue.'