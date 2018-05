A cyclone more powerful than any previously recorded in southern Oman slammed into the Gulf country and neighbouring Yemen, deluging a major city with nearly three years' worth of rainfall in single day.

The storm killed at least five people while more than 30 remain missing, officials said.

Cyclone Mekunu caused flash flooding that tore away whole roadways and submerged others in Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, stranding drivers. Strong winds knocked over street lights and tore away roofing.

Rushing waters from the rain and storm surges flooded typically dry creek beds. The holiday destination's now-empty tourist beaches were littered with debris and foam from the churning Arabian Sea.

Three people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in Oman, and another two bodies were recovered from the Yemeni island of Socotra. More than 30 people were still missing in Socotra, including Yemeni, Indian and Sudanese nationals.

Yemeni officials also reported damage in the country's far east, along the border with Oman.

Rageh Bakrit, the governor of al-Mahra province, said on his official Twitter account that strong winds had blown down houses and taken out communication lines and water services. He said there were no fatalities in the province.

India's Meteorological Department said the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 km/h with gusts of up to 200 km/h. It called the cyclone "extremely severe."

Portions of Salalah, home to some 200,000 people, lost power as the cyclone made landfall.

Branches and leaves littered the streets. Several underpasses became standing lakes. Some cars were left abandoned on the road. Electrical workers began trying to repair lines in the city while police and soldiers in 4WDs patrolled the streets. On the outskirts of the city, near the Salalah International Airport, what once was a dry creek bed had become a raging river.

The airport, closed since Friday, will reopen today, Oman's Public Authority for Civil Aviation said. The Port of Salalah — a key gateway for the country and for Qatar amid a regional diplomatic dispute — remained closed, its cranes secured against the pounding rain and winds.

This satellite image provided by the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre shows Cyclone Mekunu in the Arabian Sea as it hits Oman. Photo / AP

Omani forecasters said Salalah and the surrounding area would get at least 200 millimeters of rain, over twice the city's annual downfall. It actually received 278.2 mm, nearly three times its annual rainfall.

Authorities remained worried about flash flooding in the area's valleys and potential mudslides down its nearby cloud-shrouded mountains. In nearby Wadi Darbat, the storm's rains supercharged its famous waterfall.

Police and others continued their rescue efforts even as the winds and rains calmed. Captain Tarek al-Shanfari of the Royal Oman Police's public relations department said there had been at least three fatalities in the storm, including the death of a 12-year-old girl who was hit in the head by a door flung open by the wind.

An Asian labourer died in a flooded valley and an Omani national died when his vehicle was swept away, al-Shanfari said.

On Socotra, authorities relocated over 230 families to sturdier buildings and other areas, including those more inland and in the island's mountains, Yemeni security officials said.

Yemeni security officials said rescuers recovered two bodies on Socotra, while more than 30 people remain missing.

- AP