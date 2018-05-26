THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece's fire service says an intercity bus plying a route near the Turkish border has been struck by lightning and burned to the ground.

The bus was on its way to the town of Orestiada in northeastern Greece, about 21 kilometers (13 miles) from the city of Alexandroupolis, its departure point, when lightning struck during a downpour Saturday afternoon, the fire service said.

The bus caught fire and the driver stopped the vehicle and evacuated the 12 passengers and the ticket collector before exiting himself. All are safe.

Six fire trucks with 18 firefighters rushed to the scene and finally put out the fire but could do little to save the bus.