NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors Without Borders says over 100 migrants and refugees held captive by human traffickers were shot at while escaping from a clandestine prison in northwestern Libya and there were numerous deaths and injuries.

The medical organization said Friday that many people in Bani Walid including members of security forces tried to protect the escapees as they were chased by their captors and armed men attempting to recapture them.

Doctors Without Borders said its staff treated 25 injured people, some with severe gunshot wounds and multiple fractures.

It said survivors of Wednesday night's escape reported that at least 15 people were killed and up to 40 people, mostly women, were left behind.

The organization said the survivors are mostly teenagers from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia seeking asylum in Europe.