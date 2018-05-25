NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's choice of reading material for his surrender to New York authorities on Friday drew attention to a pair of entertainment biographies.

Weinstein arrived at a New York police precinct holding Richard Schickel's biography of the stage and film director Elia Kazan and Todd Purdum's "Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution."

It was not immediately clear why he had those books. Public speculation focused on the book about Kazan, who directed the stage and film versions of Tennessee William's "A Streetcar Named Desire," and became a notorious figure during the McCarthy era after naming names of suspected Communists. The Kazan book came out in 2005, the Rodgers and Hammerstein book this spring.

Weinstein handed off the books at the police station, where he was booked quickly. An associate was carrying them when he left court a few hours later.

Advertisement

In an earlier time, both would have been likely film projects for the disgraced movie mogul, who pleaded not guilty to charges he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex.