BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's prime minister has ordered the creation of a high-powered commission to look into alleged irregularities in the parliamentary elections held May 12.

An official statement said an emergency Cabinet meeting held late on Thursday and chaired by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi named the country's ant-graft chief as the commission's leader. Assisting him will be five, top level security and oversight agencies.

There have been complaints of irregularities in the balloting earlier this month in which an electronic voting system was used for the first time.

Some of the complainers have demanded a manual recount of votes in some areas.

Advertisement

The Cabinet statement suggested that hackers may have manipulated the results. It said the government agency tasked with fighting cybercrime believes the electronic voting system was not hack-proof.