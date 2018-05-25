COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway's Meteorological Institute says it had recorded an average temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius (57.92 degrees F) for May in southeastern Norway, breaking a 71-year-old record. The unusually long stretch of very warm weather over northern Europe was due to stable high pressure.

The institute said Friday temperatures could reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees F) over the weekend, unusual for this part of the world.

Fire authorities in southern Norway have banned the use of open fires in the southern part of the country because of dry forests and grass. Similar warnings of increased risk of fires in dry forests have been made in Germany.