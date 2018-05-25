PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Military veterans discharged for relatively minor offenses hope a recent warning to employers by the state of Connecticut will help them find jobs.

The state's human rights commission told employers last month they could be breaking the law if they discriminate against veterans with some types of less-than-honorable discharges.

Blanket policies against hiring such veterans could be discriminatory, the commission said, because the military has issued them disproportionately to black, Latino, gay and disabled veterans.

Veterans say the attention to the issue there could at least educate employers so they don't hold so-called "bad-paper" discharges against applicants.

Iraq War veteran Kristofer Goldsmith says that for veterans with bad paper, their service record looks more like a criminal record to potential employers.