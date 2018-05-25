This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

At morgues and churches, tearful Cubans mourned loved ones after the country's worst air disaster in three decades, the crash of a Boeing 737 in a field next to Havana's international airport that killed 111 people.

Venezuelan electoral officials declared socialist leader Nicolas Maduro an easy winner in the country's widely criticized presidential election.

Neymar, the world's highest paid soccer player, is nearly recovered from a foot operation and joined 16 of his teammates on Brazil's nation team for physical and medical tests, looking ahead to competing in Russia at the World Cup in July.

Advertisement

Haitian children welcomed Queen Letizia of Spain with flowers, dances, hugs and songs during her visit to the populous and impoverished Cite Soleil neighborhood in Port-au-Prince.

In Nicaragua, talks between President Daniel Ortega's administration and opposition and civic groups on resolving weeks of deadly unrest broke down after government opponents demanded earlier elections and changes in electoral laws.

Four retired high-ranking military officers in Guatemala were convicted of crimes against humanity and other charges stemming from the 1981 rape and torture of a young woman and the disappearance of her teenage brother.

___

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers