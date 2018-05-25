More than two years after Tiahleigh Palmer was killed and left on the banks of the Pimpama River, her foster father Rick Thorburn has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Wiping away tears as the judge asked him what plea he would be entering, a pale Thorburn said he was pleading guilty to murdering Tiahleigh, interfering with a corpse, attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury.

Queen's Council Carl Heaton told the court Thorburn played the role of "concerned parent" after the 12-year-old failed to come out of school in October 2015 but he had already killed her.

Rick Thorburn with his son Josh, wife Julene and other son Trent. Photo / Facebook

Mr Heaton told the court Thorburn's son Trent, 18, had a conversation with a cousin on Facebook and said he had sex with Tia and was worried she was pregnant.

That same day, Tiahleigh complained to Rick's wife Julene of stomach pains.

Julene gave her a Nurofen and put her to bed — she was murdered hours later — and the Nurofen played a key role in determining the date of her death, October 29, 2015.

Going through the facts of the case, Mr Heaton told the court one of Rick's sons was told by their father "Tia is no longer with us, I hope you understand what that means".

Thorburn, who was 55 when he murdered Tiahleigh, has spent 619 days in custody.

Justice Boddice told the court Thorburn's criminal history was "largely relevant" to the murder case.

Tiahleigh's New Zealand mother Cindy Palmer also submitted a victim impact statement to be read on the day of his sentencing.

Thorburn was the last of his family to be in court over the murder, which gripped Australia for years.

Tiahleigh, 12, had been living with the Thorburns for 10 months when they reported her missing on October 30, 2015.

Foster father Rick Thorburn was arrested and charged in September 2016. Photo / News Corp

Rick claimed he had dropped the 12-year-old off near Marsden State High School in the Queensland city of Logan on the morning of October 30.

But when he returned to pick her up that afternoon, she never showed.

A week later, a fisherman found Tiahleigh's semi-naked, partially decomposed body on the edge of Pimpama River. It is still not known how she died.

It took police 11 months to gather strong enough evidence to charge the entire Thorburn family in relation to the 12-year-old's murder.

Rick, his sons Josh and Trent and his wife Julene were all arrested in September 2016.

Police alleged Thorburn killed Tiahleigh in order to cover up his son Trent's sexually abusive relationship with the 12-year-old.

Almost immediately after he was charged, Thorburn attempted to end his own life by overdosing on pills while in jail.

He was placed in an induced coma in Brisbane's Alexandra Hospital for a number of days but was eventually sent back to prison.

In March, Thorburn indicated he would plead guilty to murdering Tiahleigh and a judge scheduled his sentencing for May 25.

He was facing a life sentence for the murder.

Thorburn also pleaded guilty to a charge of perjury relating to alleged lies he told about her disappearance and interfering with a corpse.

In 2015, few suspected the Thorburn family could be behind Tiahleigh's death.

At his foster daughter's funeral, Rick was one of the six pallbearers wearing a bright purple shirt bearing the words "Tiahleigh RIP".

In March, hours after Thorburn indicated he would plead guilty to all charges, Tiahleigh's mother Cindy Palmer said she hoped the father's sentence would finally be the end of the painful case.

"My beautiful daughter Tiahleigh deserves justice. I hope it comes on May 25th. Thank you, everyone ... I have lots to say, but right now, I will let the police and court do their job. Tia, I love you," she told the ABC.

Tiahleigh, 12, had been living with the Thorburns for 10 months when they reported her missing on October 30, 2015. Photo / Supplied

Thorburn's two sons and wife were also jailed in connection to her murder.

Trent, who admitted to having sex with his foster sister, was jailed in September 2017 for a maximum four years after pleading guilty at the Beenleigh District Court to four charges, including incest.

With time served, after spending 16 months in prison, he was released on parole on January 19, 2018.

His mother Julene spent six months behind bars after pleading guilty to perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice in November 2017. She was released earlier this month.

The Thorburn's eldest son Joshua, was sentenced to three months in jail in July 2017 after pleading guilty to the same charges as his mother.

On the day of Joshua's release, Tiahleigh's biological mother Cindy slammed his freedom on her Facebook page #Justice4Tiahleigh.

"It has been brought to my attention that … Josh Thorburn will be saying goodbye to his old life in prison and will (today) be let out to move on with and live a fulfilling life," Ms Palmer wrote.

"He will be able to put this whole thing behind him and go on with his life. Just another kick in the face to show you how much more rights/protection and leniency criminals have these days," she added.