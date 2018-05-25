A 30-year-old New York man who was evicted from his parents' house must move out by noon on June 1.

State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood signed the eviction order on Thursday. It sets a hard deadline for Michael Rotondo to peacefully leave his parents' home in Camillus - before county sheriffs can be called in to forcibly remove him.

Rotondo had asked for at least 30 days to leave, arguing for a full six months during court arguments on Tuesday — which the judge called "outrageous".

The judge said Rotondo's mother was entitled to remove him right away, but wrote that she requested he be given until June 1 to vacate.

In an interview with the Daily Mail after this week's hearing, Michael said that his issues with his parents, Mark and Christina, are tied to his custody battle over his son.

Michael says he lost custody of his son, whose age he wouldn't disclose, back in September. The boy now lives with his mother full time, who Michael says he was never married to, or in a relationship with.

He says he immediately filed an appeal as a "poor person" so that his court fees could be waived going forward. But he says his parents complicated matters when they said he needed a job and health insurance if he was to continue living with them.

Michael refused, saying that his job at the moment was getting his son back.

When they offered to pay for his health insurance, Michael explained that he couldn't take that money because it would compromise getting the "poor person" status.

Shortly after, he says his parents stopped providing food for him, and cut off his cellphone. They also said he couldn't use the laundry machines in the house anymore.

His parents also went to court to try to get visitation of their grandchild. Michael says it was two days after that hearing that he got his first letter, in which his parents said they had "decided that you must leave this house immediately".

- AP