The incredible moment a pensioner is struck on the head by a cast-iron wok that fell from a high rise building was caught on CCTV camera.
Wang Junqing, 81, survived the incident but needed 17 stitches on his bleeding scalp.
The man was taking a leisurely walk in his residential community in Jingyan County, in China's Sichuan Province, when he was hit by the wok.
He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and stayed overnight.
Police found the cast-iron wok on the ground, mishapen as a result of the incident.
No one has come forward to claim the wok and, with more than 64 families living in the building the wok fell from, it will be a hard task finding out exactly where it fell from.
The surveillance footage shows Wang looking up at the sky moments after being struck by the wok - but he did not spot anybody either.
Further investigations are ongoing.