The incredible moment a pensioner is struck on the head by a cast-iron wok that fell from a high rise building was caught on CCTV camera.

Wang Junqing, 81, survived the incident but needed 17 stitches on his bleeding scalp.

The man was taking a leisurely walk in his residential community in Jingyan County, in China's Sichuan Province, when he was hit by the wok.

The man needed 17 stitches on his bleeding scalp. Photo / Australscope

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and stayed overnight.

Advertisement

Police found the cast-iron wok on the ground, mishapen as a result of the incident.

No one has come forward to claim the wok and, with more than 64 families living in the building the wok fell from, it will be a hard task finding out exactly where it fell from.

The falling pan hit Wang Junqing in the head. Photo / Australscope

The surveillance footage shows Wang looking up at the sky moments after being struck by the wok - but he did not spot anybody either.

Further investigations are ongoing.