These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 28, London — cricket, England vs. Pakistan, 1st test.

thru 27, Virginia Water, England — golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.

thru 27, Fort Worth, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Colonial.

thru 27, Ann Arbor, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Volvik Championship.

Kolkata, India — cricket, IPL playoff, Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad.

thru 26, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.

thru 26, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.

thru 26, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg.

thru 26, Nuremberg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Nuernberger Versicherungscup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Hurricanes, Melbourne vs. Sunwolves, Jaguares vs. Sharks.

thru 28, Baku, Azerbaijan — cycling, BMX world championships.

Kiev, Ukraine — football, Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool.

Eugene, Oregon — athletics, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs. vs. New South Wales, Queensland vs. Highlanders, Bulls vs. ACT, Stormers vs. Lions.

Monte Carlo — auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.

Mumbai, India — cricket, IPL final.

thru June 10, Paris — tennis, French Open.

Indianapolis — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.

Various sites — football, friendlies: South Korea vs. Honduras, Turkey vs. Iran, Italy vs. Saudi Arabia, France vs. Ireland, Portugal vs. Tunisia, United States vs. Bolivia.

No new major events.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Japan vs. Ghana, Estonia vs. Lithuania, Luxembourg vs. Senegal.

US — basketball, NBA Finals start.

thru June 3, Shoal Creek, Alabama — golf, U.S. Women's Open.

thru June 3, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament.

thru June 3, Brescia, Italy — golf, European Tour, Italian Open.

Rome — athletics, Diamond League, Golden Gala.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Romania vs. Chile, Slovakia vs. Netherlands.

thru 5, Leeds, England — cricket, England vs. Pakistan, 2nd test.

Dunedin, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Hurricanes.

thru 3, London — rugby, world series, London Sevens.

Washington, D.C. — rugby, South Africa vs. Wales.

thru 3, Belle Isle Park, Michigan — auto racing, IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel.

Epsom, England — horse racing, English Derby.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Melbourne, Chiefs vs. Crusaders, Queensland vs. New South Wales,

Mugello, Italy — motorcycling, Italian MotoGP.

thru 10, France — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dauphine Libere.

Canberra, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: ACT vs. Sunwolves.