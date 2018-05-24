MI6 will cast off its macho James Bond image in an attempt to bring more women, working parents and ethnic minority recruits into Britain's elite foreign spy service.

Bond was famed for his 'licence to kill', flashy lifestyle and bedding lovers in exotic places all over the world.

But MI6's first TV advertising campaign released today highlights the 'soft' skills it is looking for in new staff.

There are also changes to eligibility rules, with the upper age limit of 55 set to be scrapped, while recruits born in Britain can now join MI6 even if both parents were migrants.

It comes as Britain's foreign intelligence service has seen an upsurge in interest since the Salisbury nerve agent attack on the former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, blamed by the Government on the Kremlin.

In the new advert, the opening shot could come straight from a Bond movie, with a shark gliding menacingly through the blue waters of an aquarium.

It then cuts to a child who steps back in momentary alarm before turning to his mother who sweeps him up smiling in her arms.

The voice over says: 'We are intelligence officers but we don't do what you think. It is not keeping your cool in the shark tank, it is picking up the silent cues that matter.'

It ends: 'MI6 - secretly we are just like you'.'

The advert is the latest move from the British security services to reach out to more diverse applicants.

Earlier this year the Royal Marines featured a commercial showing recruits training during a gruelling exercise.

Midway through they stopped to allow one person time to pray.

At a briefing for journalists at MI6 headquarters, the agency's head of recruitment, herself a mother with 20 years in the service, said the advertisement deliberately sought to subvert the Bond image.

'The concept was to play on the Bond image but to explain very clearly that this was not James Bond,' she said.

'In many respects the people we are recruiting have sets of skills that are common to many people in the population.

'MI6 can take advantage of this Bond image and then turn it on its head.'

She said they were looking for new intelligence officers who had a 'blend of emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills' combined with a 'strong sense sense of integrity and creativity'.

The agency is currently looking to recruit 800 new staff by 2021.