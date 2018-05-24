A crematorium in California, US, has accidentally sent a cloud of human remains into the air.

According to KGTV, fire officials rushed to the scene of the Cortez Family crematorium in San Diego county around midday on Thursday.

They found the furnace being used but the oven door open which meant a cloud of smoke was coming out of the chimney and through the open doors of the building.

The smoke, which contained human remains, activated the building's fire extinguisher, creating a toxic smell.

It is not clear whether inhaling the smoke with human remains has an impact on residents' health.