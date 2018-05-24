AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on meetings being held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following the mass shooting at a high school near Houston (all times local):

2 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is meeting at the state Capitol with survivors of last week's mass shooting at a high school near Houston and a similar attack in November at a rural Texas church.

Thursday's closed-door meeting is the last of three days of talks Abbott called to address school safety and gun violence following the shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people.

The first two meetings focused on school security and tracking student mental health. The focus is shifting Thursday to people closest to the recent violence.

Abbott will meet with student survivors, along with people affected by the church shooting in Sutherland Springs that killed more than two dozen people.

Abbott says he wants to explore policies to prevent more violence, though it's unclear when or if the staunch gun-rights advocate will announce new proposals or policy changes.

12 a.m.

The focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school safety and mass shootings is shifting to those closest to the recent violence, including students, surviving victims and even one person who grabbed a gun and fought back.

Thursday's meeting will feature more than 30 people who can provide personal accounts of the attack on a high school in Santa Fe last week, and last November's shooting at a rural church in Sutherland Springs.

Most of the invited are students, families and staff from Santa Fe. Also invited are two survivors of the church shooting, the church pastor, and Stephen Willeford, who has been hailed as a hero for grabbing a rifle and shooting back at the church attacker.

Abbott and Texas are being closely watched for how the state reacts to the violence of recent mass shootings.