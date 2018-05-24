BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian prosecutors have detained an Austrian businessman on suspicion of child pornography.

Mihaela Porime, spokeswoman for the agency that investigates organized crime, told The Associated Press Thursday that Dieter Kaas, 67, had been detained in the city of Arad, west Romania. A court there will decide whether to arrest him. Kaas could not be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said they had extracted pornographic material from the suspect's computer and obtained statements from underage girls who posed for him or sent him photos. They said he forwarded the images to others.

Kaas owns Trade Trans Log Spedition, a company that offers transport and forwarding services, logistics and warehousing mainly across southeastern Europe.

Advertisement

He recently signed a 16 million-euro ($136 million) contract for 100 Romanian freight wagons.