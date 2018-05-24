PRAGUE (AP) — Exports of Budvar beer, which has been embroiled in a lengthy legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over the use of the "Budweiser" brand, reached a record in 2017.

Budejovicky Budvar NP, a Czech state-owned brewery, said Thursday it exports rose 1.5 percent on the year to a record of 990.5 thousands hectoliters (26.17 million gallons). Budvar exported its beer to 76 countries last year.

The brewery's output was down 4 percent to 1.547 million hectoliters as it shifted production to a premium brand. Financial results have not been disclosed.

The brewery says it has reached its production capacity and is currently investing 2 billion Czech crowns ($90.7 million) to expand output to up to 2 million hectoliters a year.