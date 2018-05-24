The FBI has been helping police in Little Rock piece together clues in the case of a missing teenage girl whose remains were found in a local park on Tuesday.

Coroners confirmed on Wednesday (US time) that the remains are those of Ebby Steppach, who first went missing on October 24, 2015, the Daily Mail reported.

She was 18 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Steppach's remains were found Tuesday morning at around 10:30am in an underground drainage pipe in Chalamont Park, KATV reported.

The images of the drainage pipe and the excavated area were shown by THV11.com.

Chalamont Park in Little Rock is where Steppach's car was found after she was reported missing.

The park had previously been searched by local and federal authorities, but there was no sign of Steppach.

On Tuesday, investigators returned to the park and used a remote-controlled robot fitted with a video camera to search inside an underground drainage pipe.

When the camera peeked inside, it showed two obstructions.

Investigators then dug up the area surrounding the pipe. At approximately 10:30am, they found human remains inside the pipe.

Authorities notified the Steppach family immediately after the discovery, but the remains were not confirmed to be those of Ebby until the state Crime Lab conducted an examination.

Just before her disappearance, Ebby spoke by telephone with her brother, who told police that she sounded confused and disoriented.

Ebby told her brother she did not know where she was or who she was with.

That was the last anyone ever heard from her.

The family offered a $50,000 reward to anyone with information leading to her discovery.

After the remains were confirmed to be those of Ebby, the family released a statement on Wednesday.

'The family would like to thank all of you who have supported efforts to find Ebby,' the statement says.

'It has been through your support, many prayers and God's strength that they have been able to make this journey.

'God hears and answers all prayers. Yesterday, God answered the family's prayers to find Ebby.

'Ebby's story over the past 30+ months has touched many lives.

'Many have seen the beauty in her eyes that revealed a deep passion and care for others.

'So, it is only fitting that the search to find Ebby has sparked open conversations and brought a heightened awareness to missing children and young adults, the existence of sex trafficking, along with the need for improved policies and processes within the law enforcement community in these areas.

'Her story has touched many in ways that she could not have ever imagined.'

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Ebby's life scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm. It will be held at Little Rock Christian Academy.