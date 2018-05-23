LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Michael Jackson estate's objections to a television special about him (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

ABC says its documentary on Michael Jackson airing Thursday night is news that does not infringe on intellectual property.

The network was responding to a statement from the Jackson estate alleging the two-hour TV special "The Last Days of Michael Jackson" has no regard for his legacy or his heirs, who did not sponsor or approve of it.

ABC's statement says the documentary explores the career and legacy of Jackson, who is a newsworthy subject who remains of worldwide interest.

The statement says the "program does not infringe on his estate's rights" but says as a courtesy a specific image was removed from the promotional material for the show at the estate's request.

11:45 a.m.

The Michael Jackson estate is objecting to an ABC TV special airing Thursday on the end of the life of the late King of Pop.

The estate said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that "The Last Days of Michael Jackson" is not approved by Jackson's heirs, and will most likely violate their intellectual property rights.

The statement calls the special an unauthorized attempt to exploit Jackson without respect for his legacy or his children.

Representatives for ABC owner Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The estate says ABC was using a copyrighted image to promote the special, but stopped after demands from Jackson attorneys.

It says it understands the show other intellectual property without permission, including music, photos and artwork.