INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group overseas has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge.

Akram Musleh of Brownsburg entered the plea to a charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. He was 18 when he was arrested nearly two years ago as he tried to board a bus to New York, where prosecutors alleged he was to fly to Morocco and on to territory controlled by the Islamic State.

The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. A sentencing date has not been set.

Musleh was remanded to the custody of U.S. marshals.