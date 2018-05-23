An airline pilot who beat his estranged wife to death with a saucepan when she refused to lower the asking price of their home has been found guilty of her murder.

Andrew McIntosh, 54, also punched and kicked Patricia McIntosh, 56, who died of head injuries on November 15 last year.

During a seven-day trial in Britain, McIntosh claimed he "just lost control" after failing to persuade her to drop the asking price, and was in a state of numb disbelief after the killing, the Daily Telegraph reports.

But the Crown claimed the 54-year-old, who was on stand-by to fly for travel giant TUI, acted in rage, anger and frustration after driving to confront his wife at their former marital home in Knightcote, Warwickshire.

McIntosh, who was born in Bradford and grew up on the Isle of Wight, will be sentenced tomorrow.

In a statement, Patricia's family, said: "We still don't understand and accept how or why this happened and why he has put us through a trial; he had the choice to do the right thing and plead guilty. He has shown no remorse."

The court was told McIntosh, then living in Woolscott, Warwickshire, had been drinking before he drove "across country" to attack his wife.

Opening the case at the start of the trial, Mr Grieves-Smith said the defendant, who rose to become a Boeing 737 captain despite leaving school with no qualifications, had moved out of the marital home in June 2017 amid divorce proceedings.

The lawyer told a jury of eight women and four men: "The house had been put up for sale - there was no potential purchaser and the defendant wanted to drop the sale price, but Patricia McIntosh didn't want to do that.

Andrew McIntosh.

"The defendant was angered by this refusal - he was to tell the police that although he was earning more than £100,000 a year he was under financial pressure."

After attacking Patricia McIntosh, her husband did nothing to summon help, instead leaving the scene to visit a pub.

Lawyers for McIntosh argued that the twice-married pilot, who had a Range Rover and a Maserati, was guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Following the verdict, Detective Sergeant Gareth Unett of Warwickshire Police said: "This wasn't a moment of madness, this was a ferocious and sustained attack that left Patricia with multiple injuries to her head and body.

"It is clear no punishment can put right the pain Andrew McIntosh has caused them."