ST. LOUIS (AP) — A California feed company and a suburban St. Louis commodities broker have pleaded guilty in federal court to shipping turkey ingredients containing poultry feathers to pet food manufacturers.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Wilbur-Ellis Feed LLC and commodities broker Collin McAtee are likely to be placed on probation at sentencing later this year, but required to pay nearly $5.5 million. Both recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

McAtee's lawyer, John Rogers, says McAtee has "accepted responsibility for his actions."

Federal authorities say Wilbur-Ellis Feed substituted lower cost ingredients for chicken and turkey meal in shipments from a Texas plant to pet food manufacturers in 2013 and 2014. Some shipments included ground-up feathers.

