Footage has emerged of the moment a pervert on a Sydney train was caught filming up women's skirts.

Samuel Tjin is believed to have regularly filmed women and girls on his commute every day to the CBD.

The 36-year-old appears to be covertly filming up women's skirts as they walk past on the platform while he sits in the bottom carriage on the train.

After a tip-off from a passenger, A Current Affair confronted Tjin on camera while outside the man's home.

Samuel Tjin, 36, is said to have regularly filmed women and girls on his 7.30am commute from south-west Sydney to the CBD. Photo / ACA

Reporter Steve Marshall swiftly approaches Tjin before saying: "I've heard of snakes on a plane but I haven't heard of a snake on a train."

Tjin looked awkward and said "it was wrong". Asked if he admits what he has done, he said: "Yeah, I do."

Snake on a train: This is the extraordinary moment a commuter creep 'admits it was wrong to film people from the window of a train'. Photo / ACA

Tjin was arrested and charged with 13 counts of filming private parts without consent.

Two of the charges related to girls under the age of 16.

The 33-year-old is on bail and due to face court in June.

Filming private parts, or "upskirting", is punishable by up to five years in jail when it involves victims younger than 16.