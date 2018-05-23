NEW YORK (AP) — The new head of New York City's subways is proposing a massive overhaul, including the replacement of worn-out signals that lead to vexing delays for millions of riders.

NYC Transit President Andy Byford rolled out his plan on Wednesday.

The chairman of the subways' parent agency, Joseph Lhota, has said the cost estimate is not complete.

However, published reports put estimates at tens of billions of dollars over the life of the entire project — and it remains to be seen where the money would come from. The city and state constantly squabble over the issue of transit funding.

Once work gets started, riders would likely endure even more delays for the eventual greater good.

The plan also includes upgrades to stations, including elevators to improve accessibility.