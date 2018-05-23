LODI, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people were hurt when a semi crashed into a school bus in south central Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday morning along northbound Interstate 39 near Lodi, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. The patrol says the bus was parked on the shoulder of the interstate when it was struck.

A medical helicopter flew the injured to hospitals. Authorities have not said if students are among those injured. No details have been released on the extent of their injuries.

Several reports say the bus was carrying students from a school in the Milwaukee area.

A portion of the interstate has been closed while investigators work.