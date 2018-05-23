PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a Maryland police officer (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Court documents say a teenager accused of fatally striking a Baltimore County police officer with a stolen Jeep identified the three other teens now facing charges in her death.

Probable cause statements obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday say 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris told a detective he was waiting in a black Jeep while the three other teens committed a burglary earlier this week in Perry Hall.

Advertisement

Fifteen-year-old Darrell Jaymar Ward, 16-year-old Derrick Eugene Matthews, and 17-year-old Eugene Robert Genius IV are charged as adults with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder in the killing of officer Amy Caprio.

Court records don't list defense attorneys. Attempts to reach people believed to be relatives of the teens were not successful.

Probable cause statements say Matthews and Ward admitting to committing the burglary. Another says Genius at first declined to give a statement but later objected to being charged with murder, saying he was in the house when the killing occurred.

___

8:55 a.m.

Authorities say three more teens have been charged as adults with first-degree murder in the death of a Maryland police officer.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger says 15-year-old Darrell Jaymar Ward, 16-year-old Derrick Eugene Matthews, and 17-year-old Eugene Robert Genius IV are charged in the killing of Officer Amy Caprio.

The three were scheduled to appear at bail hearings Wednesday.

A fourth suspect, 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris, is also charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. The Associated Press does not ordinarily identify underage suspects unless they face adult charges.

Authorities say Caprio was run down by a stolen Jeep on Monday after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

___

11 p.m.

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Maryland police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave."

Authorities say Dawnta Anthony Harris was supposed to be on house arrest when he ran down Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio with a Jeep earlier this week.

A local prosecutor says authorities also anticipate bringing felony murder charges against three other teens who police say were burglarizing a nearby home while Harris waited in the car.

The teens were taken into custody Tuesday. A police spokeswoman said she expects an announcement about their charges on Wednesday.