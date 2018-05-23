Tiffany & Co. is reporting that comparable-store sales surged in the first quarter while profits and revenue far exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Manhattan jeweler had net income of $142.3 million, or $1.14 per share, way better than industry expert projections for 84 cents.

Revenue of $1.03 billion also surprised analysts and the company upped its full year earnings forecast.

Same-store sales jumped 7 percent, more than double what was expected.

Tiffany expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $4.70 per share.

Shares are up 7 percent before the opening bell.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIF