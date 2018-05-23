Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'WE'RE DRIVING ON'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says preparations are still underway for Trump's historic summit with Kim Jong Un next month even after the U.S. president expressed pessimism it will take place as scheduled.

2. HISTORY COULD BE MADE IN GEORGIA ELECTION

Advertisement

Democrats give Atlanta lawyer Stacey Abrams a chance to become the first black female governor in U.S. history.

3. SIN CITY FACING MAJOR LABOR ACTION

Las Vegas casinos could watch tens of thousands of employees walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union workers vote to authorize a strike.

4. HOW SOME STATES ARE DEALING WITH OPIOID CRISIS

An Associated Press check of data in some key states finds that the use of involuntary commitment for drug addiction is rising.

5. WHAT INDUSTRY IS EMERGING IN VENEZUELA

Dozens of remittances operations have opened to let migrants transfer earnings abroad to relatives, an amount totaling about a $1 billion each year.

6. FAMED PRIZE-WINNING AUTHOR DIES

Philip Roth, the novelist and fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, from the comic madness of "Portnoy's Complaint" to the elegiac lyricism of "American Pastoral," was 85.

7. TEXAS GOVERNOR HOLDING ROUND TABLE EVENT

The thorny issue of gun control is on the agenda as Republican Greg Abbott, a staunch supporter of gun rights, continues meetings on school violence and safety.

8. TRUMP BOOSTS PRESSURE ON JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

The president declines to say whether he has confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after the White House negotiated access to classified documents for Trump's congressional allies.

9. MACRON MEETING WITH TECH TITANS

The French president will try to persuade them to use their global influence to protect worker rights and privacy, and invest in tech literacy for the masses.

10. ROCKETS END WARRIORS' HOME COURT DOMINANCE

Chris Paul and James Harden lead Houston to a 95-92 win over Golden State, ending its NBA-record postseason winning streak at Oracle Arena at 16 games.