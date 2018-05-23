TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Gunmen have broken into a policeman's house in southeastern Iran, killing two people and wounding a third.

The official IRNA news agency says the break-in happened late Monday night in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchistan province. Police occasionally clash with ethnic Baluch militants and drug traffickers in the province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The IRNA report did not identify the victims or say who might have been behind the attack. The report did not say whether the policeman was home at the time or harmed in the attack.