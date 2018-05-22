BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court has acquitted the Senate speaker of making false statements under oath in a trial related to a fraudulent real estate case.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice cleared Calin Popescu Tariceanu of wrongdoing on Tuesday, rejecting prosecutors' demand for a prison sentence. The ruling can be appealed.

Tariceanu, who was premier from 2005 to 2008, was accused of knowingly concealing the truth or failing to disclose information on eight counts during an investigation. Prosecutors said he denied knowledge of connections between a Romanian prince and a politically connected businessman and others.

Tariceanu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. He is an outspoken critic of anti-corruption prosecutors.

The prince is accused of illegally acquiring 64 hectares (158 acres) of state-owned land, costing the state 145 million euros ($171 million).