US President Donald Trump expressed confidence today that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is "serious" about negotiating over denuclearisation, but he acknowledged a "substantial chance" that a summit planned for June 12 in Singapore could fall through.

"We're moving along. We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House, after welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae In for a meeting. "If it doesn't happen, maybe it will happen later."

Later Trump said: "It may not work out for June 12."

The uncertainty comes after recent hard line rhetoric from Pyongyang, which has alarmed Trump Administration officials and complicated the summit planning.

A high-ranking Kim aide last week blasted national security adviser John Bolton, who had suggested the North Koreans would be expected to fully relinquish their nuclear weapons programme before receiving reciprocal benefits from the United States.

Administration officials have emphasised that Trump remains committed to meeting with Kim, but they have to nail down key details for the summit, including the agenda and security logistics.

Trump appeared to suggest Kim could be having second thoughts because he's leading North Korea into an uncertain future.

"There are certain conditions we want, and I think we'll get those conditions," Trump said, though he did not offer details. "If we don't, we won't" hold the summit, he said.

Trump added that "North Korea has a chance to be a great country. It can't be a great country under the circumstances they're living in right now. I think they should seize the opportunity, and we'll soon find out whether or not they want to do that."

The President also attempted to reassure Kim that he would remain in power under a deal to relinquish North Korea's nuclear weapons.

"I will guarantee his safety, yes," Trump said. "He will be safe, he will be happy, his country will be rich, his country will be hard-working and prosperous."

If Kim strikes a deal, Trump added: "He will be able to look back and be very proud of what he did for North Korea and, actually, for the world."

Moon, who met with Kim last month at the demilitarised zone between South Korea and North Korea, is expected to encourage Trump to follow through. South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui Yong, told reporters travelling with Moon from Seoul that the US-North Korea summit is still likely to happen.

"We believe there is a 99.9 per cent chance the North Korea-US summit will be held as scheduled," he said. "But we're just preparing for many different possibilities."

.@realDonaldTrump says there’s a substantial chance the summit with North Korea will not happen in June pic.twitter.com/ETDzBhfKb9 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 22, 2018



Sitting next to Trump in the Oval Office, Moon praised the President for his efforts on North Korea, saying Trump "has been able to achieve this dramatic change" in Kim's willingness to engage with foreign leaders. Over the past two months, the North Korean leader has made three trips outside this country - two to China and one over the border to South Korea - for the first time since taking power in 2011.

As he has before, Trump suggested that Pyongyang's shift to a more belligerent tone over the past week was the result of Kim's second meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing remains intent on ensuring that a nuclear deal would not draw North Korea closer to the United States and away from China's influence.

Moon said he has "every confidence" that Trump could reach a deal with Kim that would formally end the Korean War and bring "peace and prosperity" to North Korea.

"It's been a relationship that seems to be working," Trump said of his relationship with Kim, though he declined to say whether he has spoken directly with the North Korean leader.

Trump said if his summit with Kim moves forward "that will be a great, great thing for North Korea. If it doesn't, that's okay, too. Whatever it is, it is."

1. As someone who was part of diplomatic talks, this story on how Trump team screwed up China negotiations is a textbook case of nearly EVERY SINGLE THING you should NOT do. Bodes badly for North Korea summit.



Let’s pick it apart step by grueling stephttps://t.co/U76ATJbRjY — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) May 22, 2018

Fewer than two dozen journalists allowed on our trip to North Korea’s nuclear site. Lots of empty seats on the flight to Wonsan. We expect an 11 hour train ride, 4 hour drive & 1 hour hike to Punggye Ri to observe what NK claims is site dismantlement. No experts, only reporters. pic.twitter.com/GYmesxkyR6 — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) May 22, 2018

Again, this is a lie told by the White House. North Korea’s position has not changed. This is not China’s fault. It’s not Kim’s fault. It is Trump’s fault. Do not let him rewrite this history. https://t.co/OJ6Xn2HyjE — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) May 22, 2018

The President’s comments on North Korea - “he’ll be happy, he’ll be rich, I’ll help make North Korea great” - are so off the charts weird and wrong. Jesus. Allies must be cringing; enemies are almost certainly laughing. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 22, 2018