WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says it would be a "disgrace" to the country if it's shown that the FBI had "spies in my campaign."

Trump on Tuesday voiced a sentiment he's expressed on Twitter for the past few days after lending credence to conservative theories that the government spied on his campaign.

Advertisement

Trump demanded over the weekend that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign. The Justice Department later said it would expand an open investigation into the ongoing Russia probe by examining whether there was any politically motivated surveillance.

The White House also announced that the FBI and Justice Department have agreed to meet with congressional leaders to review highly classified information lawmakers have been seeking on the handling of the probe.

__

12:03 a.m.

Top officials at the FBI and Justice Department have agreed to "review" highly classified information with lawmakers who have been seeking such information on the handling of the Russia investigation.

The agreement announced Monday by the White House followed President Donald Trump's extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign. It remains unclear exactly what the lawmakers will be allowed to review or if the Justice Department will be providing any documents to Congress.

White House chief of staff John Kelly will broker the meeting between congressional leaders and the FBI, Justice Department and office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The Justice Department inspector general is expanding an investigation into the Russia probe by examining whether there was any improper politically motivated surveillance.