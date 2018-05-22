SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to drunken driving charges in connection with a crash that injured a family celebrating Halloween.

The Salem News reports that Dexter Mitchell, of Gloucester, entered his plea Monday, and in exchange, will serve nine months of a 2½-year jail sentence.

Mitchell was driving in Salem when he struck a North Attleborough woman and her 10-year-old twin daughters as they crossed the street the night before Halloween in 2016.

Police say Mitchell initially left the scene to throw away some beer cans and then returned. One of the girls suffered hip, back and leg injuries.

Mitchell will also lose his license for the next two years, and undergo substance abuse treatment as part of his plea deal.

