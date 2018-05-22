AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The latest school shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott begins hosting school-safety roundtable discussions Tuesday. There have been new calls to arm teachers and "harden" campuses against attacks in the wake of last week's shooting at Santa Fe High School that left eight students and two teachers dead.

But few expect the meetings to result in a major push for gun restrictions in a state that has more than 1.2 million licensed handgun owners who can openly carry their weapons in public.

The discussions will start in Austin, and Abbott says they will include lawmakers, educators, students, parents, gun-rights advocates and shooting survivors. The first one features officials from districts that arm some teachers or contract with local police for security.