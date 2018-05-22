While royal wedding euphoria took over the UK this weekend, the mood could not have been more different in the US.

As the world celebrated the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, America was reeling from yet another bloody school shooting — this time, in Santa Fe, Texas.

The contrast between the collective moods in both countries could not have been more glaring — a point which was made graphically clear by the New York Daily News on its controversial Sunday front page.

The popular tabloid newspaper's powerful cover bore a striking image of a beaming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaning in for a kiss at their May 19 wedding.

But accompanying the joyful picture was the bleak headline: "They do royal weddings. We do schoolkids' funerals".

On Sunday, an early look at the front page was shared on Twitter by the publication, with the caption: "A happy day across the pond … While Americans mourn another senseless school shooting".

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Photo / AP

It was referring to the bloody school shooting which took place at Santa Fe High Schoolon Friday which saw two teachers and eight students killed, and 17-year-old suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis arrested.

But the headline also highlighted the country's shameful gun crime statistics, with the Santa Fe massacre marking the 101st mass shooting in the US this year alone, according to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.

And according to CNN, of those shootings, 22 have been attacks in schools that resulted in victims being hurt or killed in 2018 — equating to more than one school shooting per week.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder following the shooting at Santa Fe High School. Photo / AP

But the provocative cover has divided US citizens.

On one hand, many Twitter users heaped praise on the publication for so strongly condemning America's gun violence problem, with one Twitter user saying, "Well said", while another posted: "So damn true!"

But others referred to the cover as "sickening", with one Twitter user posting: "I get the reasoning but it's still tasteless." Another said: "Your front cover gets more disgusting and hateful on a daily basis."

Others questioned why the point about America's gun crime was made by comparing it to a wedding, while others pointed out the UK was also grappling with a serious spike in murder and violent crimes.

"Why would the sensibilities of those who are in charge allow for the comparison of a beautiful marriage to be compared to the atrocities in Texas?" one Twitter user wrote.

A women talks on her phone following a shooting at Santa Fe High School. Photo / AP

However, the paper's bold stance comes amid a growing movement pushing for tighter gun laws in the US.

The movement was reinvigorated in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland on Valentine's Day, which killed 17 students and teachers and wounded another 17.

Many teenage survivors of the attack spoke out publicly on the need for stricter gun control, making household names of activists including David Hogg and Emma González and inspiring nationwide protests.