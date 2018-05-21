LONDON (AP) — An inquiry into last year's devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in west London is set to begin with two weeks of tributes to the 71 people who died.

The statements starting Monday from friends and family members are meant to keep the victims at the center of the inquiry.

Natasha Elcock, who was rescued from the 11th floor of the block, says the tributes will be "exceptionally difficult" to hear, but she is grateful the judge permitted them.

Speaking to the BBC, Elcock says that she is "immensely proud" of the survivors because through all of their grief and sorrow "they want to do their relatives proud. They want to ensure that their memory is brought to this inquiry, and I think it's exceptionally important that it starts with this."