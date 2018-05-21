BANGKOK (AP) — Supporters of eight prominent Thai politicians who criticized the country's ruling junta shouted "fight, fight" as the group arrived at a Bangkok police station for questioning.

Police are investigating the members of the Pheu Thai party, which was the governing party ousted in a 2014 coup, after they held a news conference last week on the junta's performance despite a police warning not to proceed.

Phumtham Wechayachai, the party's secretary-general, said Monday that nothing they'd done had broken the law.

He said: "Only three of our party members spoke about the government's performance for the last four years and how unsuccessful they are. Why would that be counted as an overthrow (of the government) or an incitement?"

Junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, who staged the coup, has repeatedly postponed promised elections.