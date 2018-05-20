Scientists say a hazardous cloud billowing from where lava is pouring into the ocean off Hawaii's Big Island may spread as far as 24km downwind.

US Geological Survey scientist Janet Babb said that the estimate is based on wind conditions and the vigor of the molten rock entering the sea.

Scientists say the plume is condensed seawater that's laced with hydrochloric acid and glass particles that form when lava interacts with seawater.

It can irritate the skin and eyes and cause breathing problems.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says sulfur dioxide emissions also have tripled.

Geological Survey scientist Wendy Stovall says the plume is slightly off the island's southeast coast and runs parallel to the shoreline.

The lava haze, or laze, is spreading west from the lava entry point.If the winds die down, the cloud could flatten.

The Coast Guard is warning boats to stay away unless they have prior approval.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander John Bannon says that "getting too close to the lava can result in serious injury or death."

The Coast Guard says it's enforcing a safety zone extending 300m around where the lava is entering the sea.

A Hawaii orchid grower who lives about 5km down the road from where lava is entering the ocean says nature is reminding everyone who is boss.

Joseph Kekedi says the lava from Kilauea volcano was about 1.5km upslope from him at one point but luckily the flow didn't head his way in the Big Island coastal community of Kapoho. He said that lava is flowing into the sea in a sparsely inhabited area of larger properties.

Hawaii County says residents in the area have evacuated.

