TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME — Rafael Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players, beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title. Elina Svitolina faced little resistance from Simona Halep in a 6-0, 6-4 win to defend her title. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 670 words, photos.

HKO--WORLDS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sweden capped a victorious run through the ice hockey world championship by edging Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday in the final after a penalty shootout to successfully defend its title. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

SAPPADA, Italy — Simon Yates made it a hat trick of wins in the Giro d'Italia on the 15th stage Sunday and the British rider consolidated his overall lead as the race heads into its final week. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CRI--IPL ROUNDUP

PUNE, India — Chennai Super Kings ended Kings XI Punjab's IPL hopes with a five-wicket win and Delhi Daredevils stopped defending champion Mumbai Indians from advancing with an 11-run victory on Sunday. SENT: 600 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-RAONIC WITHDRAWS

PARIS — Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, has withdrawn from the French Open a week before the clay-court Grand Slam tournament begins. SENT: 140 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — First it was Fernando Torres, then Andres Iniesta. The league season in Spain ended Sunday with two Spanish soccer idols bidding farewell to their clubs. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Inter Milan is back in the Champions League. The Nerazzurri trailed 2-1 with 13 minutes from time but fought back to beat 10-man Lazio 3-2 and secure a spot in Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2012. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--PSG-TUCHEL INTERVIEW

PARIS — After another disappointing Champions League campaign, Paris Saint-Germain replaced coach Unai Emery with Thomas Tuchel. The imposing German coach, known as a strict disciplinarian, talks about the challenge ahead in an interview with The Associated Press. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

SOC--BAYERN-HEYNCKES TRIBUTE

MUNICH — Bayern Munich fans turned up in their thousands to bid farewell to Jupp Heynckes for a second time on Sunday. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SOC--US ROSTER

CHICAGO — With no World Cup to prepare for, the United States announced a roster devoid of the veterans who failed to qualify for this year's tournament and filled with youth who could take the field 4 1/2 years from now in Qatar. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--MLS CAPSULES

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois — Alberth Elis scored two second-half goals to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Sunday for their first road win of the season. SENT: 230 words.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Sporting Lisbon lost the Portuguese Cup final on Sunday, only days after its players were assaulted by disgruntled fans in training. SENT: 230 words.

HKN--GOLDEN-KNIGHTS-JETS

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Ryan Reaves scored the winning goal, Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights pushed their remarkable expansion season into the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday in Game 5 of the Western Conference final. SENT: 740 words, photos.

HKO--IIHF HALL OF FAME

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Hours before his Swedish countrymen were to play for their second straight world championship, Daniel Alfredsson reflected on how his life has changed since he has become a hockey dad. Alfredsson headlined the group of eight 2018 inductees to the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame on the final day of competition in Copenhagen. SENT: 660 words.

GLF--BYRON NELSON

DALLAS — Aaron Wise, a 21-year-old rookie seeking his first PGA Tour victory, shares the lead with Marc Leishman going into the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson. The final round started Sunday after a four-hour rain delay. By Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Regions Tradition for his first senior major title, closing with a 2-under 70 for a three-stroke victory. By John Zenor. SENT: 580 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY-FRANKS BAN

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks prop Owen Franks has been suspended for two matches for striking but will be available for New Zealand's first test against France on June 9. SENT: 130 words.

BOX--FURY COMEBACK

LONDON — Tyson Fury will launch his comeback against 39-year-old Albanian Sefer Seferi, his promoter Frank Warren announced Sunday. SENT: 210 words.

MOT--FRENCH MOTOGP

LE MANS, France — Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won a crash-marred French MotoGP on Sunday, extending his overall lead in the championship as he chases a fifth world title. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CAR--INDY 500 QUALIFYING

INDIANAPOLIS — Ed Carpenter crashed Team Penske's front-row party Sunday. The owner-driver hopes it leads to an even bigger celebration next week at his home track. By Michael Marot. SENT: 400 words, photos.

FBC--OBIT-BILLY CANNON

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Billy Cannon, the gifted running back who won the Heisman Trophy for LSU in 1959 with a memorable Halloween night punt return touchdown against Mississippi, died Sunday. He was 80. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BAD--THOMAS AND UBER CUPS

BANGKOK — Olympic champion Chen Long led China to a 5-0 win Sunday over Australia in Group A on the opening day of the badminton Thomas and Uber Cups. SENT: 200 words.

SAI--AROUND THE WORLD RACE

NEWPORT, Rhode Island — The Volvo Ocean Race has left Newport, Rhode Island, for Cardiff, Wales, on the ninth leg of its trip around the world. SENT: 130 words.

