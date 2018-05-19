First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday morning, following nearly a week in the hospital to treat a benign kidney condition.

"She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits," read a statement from the White House. "Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out."

Trump underwent a kidney embolisation procedure on Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

President Trump tweeted last week that his wife was "doing well" and would be hospitalised for two to three days.

Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2018

A spokeswoman for the First Lady would not address why she stayed a total of five nights at the hospital.

The president tweeted about his wife on Saturday afternoon.

An embolisation is a minimally invasive treatment affecting the body's blood supply. It is usually done as an outpatient procedure.