Influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's political coalition has won the most seats in Iraq's national parliamentary elections, according to complete results released by Iraq's electoral commission.

The announcement came nearly a week after Iraqis cast their votes and put Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in third place, according to seat allocations. An alliance of candidates with close ties to Iran came in second.

"Your vote is an honour for us," Sadr, whose followers battled US troops during the occupation, said. "We will not disappoint you."