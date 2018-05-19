In 11 days of dramatic political developments, none has transfixed Malaysians more than the sight of truckloads of orange boxes containing Hermes Birkin handbags and luggage filled with cash and jewellery being seized from apartments linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor, was known for her love of Birkin bags and her opulent lifestyle, but television footage of the police haul has Malaysia gasping with shock. It is possibly the most sensational image of elite corruption in Asia in the three decades since former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos and her extravagant collection of designer shoes.

Thousands of Malaysians followed a livestream on social media of the police raid at an upscale condominium in Kuala Lumpur on Friday that was part of a corruption and money-laundering investigation into the 1MDB state investment fund that Najib set up and is being investigated abroad.

Police said from the condominium they confiscated 284 handbags, mostly Birkins, and 72 suitcases containing cash, jewellery, watches and other valuable items that filled five police trucks. In addition, police seized dozens of other designer handbags, cash and other valuables from Najib's house.

Luxury publications say a Birkin can cost from US$12,000 ($17,380) to more than US$200,000.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, (left), waves with his wife Rosmah Mansor. Photo / AP

Rosmah's fetish for bags has been compared to Marcos' collection of shoes. More than 1200 pairs of designer shoes including gold-trimmed imports were found in the Philippine presidential palace after she and her dictator husband, President Ferdinand Marcos, fled a "people power" revolt that toppled the regime in 1986.

Rosmah is reviled by many as an avaricious first lady and similar to Marcos. Her collection of bags and jewellery allegedly includes a US$23 million rare pink diamond necklace bought with 1MDB money.

US investigators say Najib's associates stole and laundered US$4.5 billion from the fund, some of which also landed in Najib's bank account.

Najib, whose coalition was ousted in a stunning election defeat after 60 years in power last week, denies any wrongdoing. He has been summoned for questioning as part of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's 1MDB probe.

Police also raided Najib's family house, his office as prime minister and an official residence. Documents related to 1MDB were taken from the office and police were trying to crack a safe in Najib's house.

Social media was filled with comments from angry Malaysians who want to see Najib and his wife jailed. In contrast, new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was lauded for being thrifty after being spotted at an event wearing a US$4 pair of locally made sandals.

Mahathir, 92, reopened a probe into 1MDB after leading an opposition alliance to victory in the May 9 polls. He was Prime Minister for 22 years until 2003 but emerged from retirement spurred by anger over the 1MDB scandal. Mahathir has said there will be "no deal" with Najib.