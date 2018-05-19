Cuban investigators were last night sifting through debris searching for clues to what caused an ageing Boeing 737 with 110 aboard to crash and burn shortly after takeoff yesterday.

There were only three survivors in what was Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010.

Skies were overcast and rainy at the airport at the time of the disaster and Cuban state television said the 39-year-old jet veered sharply to the right after departing on a domestic flight from Havana's airport to the eastern city of Holguin.

"The only thing we heard, when we were checking in, an explosion, the lights went out in the airport and we looked out and saw black smoke rising and they told us a plane had crashed," Argentine tourist Brian Horanbuena said.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said a special commission had been formed to find the cause of the crash. The plane was carrying 104 passengers, most of them Cuban, and six crew members.

State airline Cubana, which operated the flight, has a generally good safety record but is notorious for delays and cancellations and has taken many of its planes out of service because of maintenance problems in recent months, prompting it to hire planes from other companies.

Mexican officials said the Boeing 737-201 was built in 1979 and rented by Cubana from Aerolineas Damojh, a small charter company that also goes by the name Global Air.

Cubana Flight 972 went down just after noon local time a short distance from the end of the runway at Jose Marti International Airport.

Firefighters rushed to extinguish the flames that engulfed the debris.

Four crash survivors were taken to a Havana hospital, and three remained alive yesterday. State media reports stopped short of openly declaring that the rest on board were dead, but there was no word of other survivors.

Relatives of those aboard were ushered into a private area at the terminal to await word on their loved ones.

"My daughter is 24, my God, she's only 24!" cried Beatriz Pantoja, whose daughter Leticia was on the plane.

Outside Global Air's Mexico City offices, former flight attendant Ana Marlen Covarrubias said she had worked for the company for more than seven years and knew nearly all the crew members.

"I don't have the words. I'm very sad. We're in mourning," she said in tears. "It was something really, really, really terrible; a tragedy for us."

Mexican aviation authorities said a team of experts would fly to Cuba today to take part in the investigation.