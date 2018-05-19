Palestinians resumed their fiery protests at Gaza's border with Israel yesterday as a United Nations human rights body criticised Israel for the "disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force" that killed at least 60 Palestinians last week. Israel said the resolution by the UN Human Rights Council was biased.

Yesterday's Gaza protests — the eighth in as many weeks — drew Israeli gunfire and tear gas, with at least 23 people wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Egypt, meanwhile, said it had opened its Rafah border crossing with Gaza for the entire Muslim holy month of Ramadan in an apparent effort to ease the crisis in the impoverished, densely populated territory.

Organisers of the protests say they are meant in large part to break the blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt and to pressure Israel to ease its restrictions. Since the demonstrations began on March 30, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2500 wounded by live fire, according to the Health Ministry.

Palestinian officials say most of the casualties have been unarmed protesters. One Israeli soldier has been wounded.

The weekly protests peaked on Tuesday when about 40,000 Gazans descended on the border.

As in previous demonstrations, the protesters burned tyres and hurled firebombs and stones toward Israeli troops, and tried to attack the border fence.

Israeli snipers opened fire in response on what was the deadliest day of cross-border violence in Gaza since a 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.

Yesterday's protests drew a smaller turnout, apparently due to the Ramadan fast.

In Geneva, the UN Human Rights Council voted 29-2 with 14 abstentions to set up a commission of inquiry to look into the Israeli actions. The resolution also condemned "the disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force by the Israeli occupying forces against Palestinian civilians". A final report is due in March next year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the resolution, which was put forward by countries including Pakistan, as "nothing new under the sun". "An organisation that calls itself the Human Rights Council once again proves that it is hypocritical and biased and that its purpose is to harm Israel and support terror. But mostly it has proven that it is irrelevant," Netanyahu said. "Israel completely rejects the resolution that was adopted by an automatic anti-Israel majority whose results were known from the start," he said. AP